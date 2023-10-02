wrestling / News
Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita Set For AEW Dynamite
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will get another shot at Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita on this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Tony Khan announced that Jericho had requested the match and he’s booked it for Wednesday’s show.
The match joins Adam Copeland’s Dynamite debut as announced segments for Wednesday’s show.
