Chris Jericho On Knowing in May That He Could Get HOOK Feud to All In

In an interview with The Daily Star (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about his lengthy feud with HOOK and said he knew back in May it could last until AEW All In. The story between the two has been ongoing since March.

Jericho said: “The story we had this year, it’s been six months, and it’s been a good story. I’ve really enjoyed it with Samoa Joe and Shibata and working into the Learning Tree with [Big Bill and Bryan Keith]. We got a lot of people involved in the story and got a lot of people over. HOOK, the plan was for him to learn and to have a great featured role on Dynamite and AEW. Back in about May, I was like, ‘I wonder if we can make this to Wembley. I think we can. Let’s try it.’ Lo and behold, we did it. I’m really happy with everything involved. It’s going to be the culmination of this great story we’ve told.“