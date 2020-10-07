wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Lashes Out at Fan Who Calls Him A ‘MAGA Supporter’ And ‘COVID Super Spreader’

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Fight For the Fallen

Bleacher Report recently posted a message on Twitter asking fans about their favorite Chris Jericho moment after his 30-year career. A fan used the opportunity to call Jericho a “COVID Super Spreader” and “MAGA Supporter”. Jericho has received criticism for holding a concert with his band Fozzy during a crowded event in Sturgis, GA, during the middle of the pandemic.

Jericho replied: “Hi. Fuck off. Not in the mood today dipshit.

