Chris Jericho Lashes Out at Fan Who Calls Him A ‘MAGA Supporter’ And ‘COVID Super Spreader’
Bleacher Report recently posted a message on Twitter asking fans about their favorite Chris Jericho moment after his 30-year career. A fan used the opportunity to call Jericho a “COVID Super Spreader” and “MAGA Supporter”. Jericho has received criticism for holding a concert with his band Fozzy during a crowded event in Sturgis, GA, during the middle of the pandemic.
Jericho replied: “Hi. Fuck off. Not in the mood today dipshit.”
Hi. Fuck off. Not in the mood today dipshit. https://t.co/I2rEhDz3p9
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020
