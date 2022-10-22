wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Calling CM Punk ‘Toxic’
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho seemingly gave away how he feels about the CM Punk situation at All Out, as he liked a tweet that was very critical of him.
A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”
Outside of liking tweet, Jericho didn’t reply.
— Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) October 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Isn’t ‘Sour’ About Not Being Part of DX Reunion, Talks Dynamic With The Acclaimed
- AEW Reportedly Haven’t Booked Wrestlers Close To Thunder Rosa In Recent Weeks
- Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
- WWE Considering Dropping More PPVs From Schedule, Bringing Back King of the Ring