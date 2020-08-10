wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Looks Back on Raw Debut on 21st Anniversary, ACH Set For GCW Show
August 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho’s been a busy man today, but he still took time out to remember his Raw debut on the occasion’s 21st anniversary. Jericho posted to Instagram to recall the debut opposite The Rock on the mic, which took place on August 9th, 1999:
– GCW has announced that ACH will face Blake Christian at their ‘Bring Em Out’ show on September 6th in Indianapolis:
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/6CgzfkPzQd
GCW returns to Indianapolis on Sunday, September 6th!
Just Signed:
First Time Ever
ACH
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
RSP vs JUSTICE
GCW presents
BRING EM OUT
Sun 9/6 – 430pm
Indianapolis
Steaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OJiucgNG3t
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Terry Funk Says Wrestling Wasn’t Good To Sabu Financially
- Cody Tells AEW Fans Not To Worry About Recent Changes At Warnermedia
- Hugo Savinovich Claims Two More Former WWE Wrestlers May Come Forward About Saudi Arabia Trip
- Big E Responds to Booker T’s Critique on Changing Up His Character for a Singles Run