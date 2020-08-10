wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Looks Back on Raw Debut on 21st Anniversary, ACH Set For GCW Show

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho’s been a busy man today, but he still took time out to remember his Raw debut on the occasion’s 21st anniversary. Jericho posted to Instagram to recall the debut opposite The Rock on the mic, which took place on August 9th, 1999:

21 Years Ago Today, I made my @WWE debut!!!! #RawIsJericho

– GCW has announced that ACH will face Blake Christian at their ‘Bring Em Out’ show on September 6th in Indianapolis:

article topics :

ACH, Chris Jericho, GCW, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

