Chris Jericho Looks Back at WWE Debut On 22nd Anniversary
August 9, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Jericho made his debut on WWE television 22 years ago today, and the AEW star posted to social media to commemorate the anniversary. Jericho’s famous “Raw is Jericho” WWE debut went down on August 9th, 1999 in which he interrupted the Rock’s promo when his countdown clock hit zero, announcing that he had come to save WWE.
Jericho posted to Twitter:
22 Years Ago Today…. #RawIsJericho @WWE pic.twitter.com/zjDtpdEOhh
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 9, 2021
