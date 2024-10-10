– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star Chris Jericho was asked about a potential return to WWE in the foreseeable future. Jericho noted that he enjoys working in AEW right now and that there’s no reason for him to go anywhere else. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on a potential WWE return: “I enjoyed working there in the past and I can probably work there in the future as well. We’ll see. To me, business is business but I enjoy working with AEW, I enjoy all that we’ve accomplished since day one, especially now with the new TV deal. We did what we set out to do which was to change the course of wrestling history — Tony and I and all of us have done that.”

On not having a reason to leave AEW right now: “It’s a pretty cool f*** you to anyone that didn’t think we could do it. Now seeing this television deal and the amount of money we got for it, we’re on our way man and we’re not going anywhere. There’s really no reason for me to go anywhere else right now, I enjoy working for the Khan family and I enjoy working for AEW. I’m happy.”

As noted, Jericho is reportedly about to enter the last year of his current multi-year contract with AEW.

The leader of the Learning Tree, Chris Jericho, challenges Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship this weekend at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.