Chris Jericho Says Matt Hardy Didn’t Have a Concussion, Talks Reaction to Seeing Spot

On his latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho talked some more about Matt Hardy’s now-infamous botched spot during the Broken Rules match at All Out. Hardy, of course, missed one of two table that were set up for a fall spot and hit his head on the concrete. Hardy addressed the injury on last week’s Dynamite, saying he’s he’s going to go back to getting healthy but will be back and will be going after the AEW World Championship when he returns.

Asked about his reaction upon seeing the sport, Jericho said he was “scared at first. Waiting to see if [Matt’s] okay, if they were okay. Obviously a stunt gone wrong. I just feel whenever you’re falling from that high, we should have some more tables out there and some pads on the floor.”

He went on to say, “But guys are brave. And thankfully, Matt was not hurt, no matter what you hear. He did not have a concussion. He was hurt, he banged his head. But, you know, the match ended very quickly after that. You know, no one really knows what’s going on in that.”

Jericho went on to say, “Thankfully, Matt wasn’t hurt. And he was on the show this week, and I’m sure he’ll be on the show next week and for many weeks to come. So I’m glad we did not have anything bad happen there.”

