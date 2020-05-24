wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy Comment on Stadium Stampede Match, Vickie Guerrero Reacts to Double or Nothing

May 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy each posted to social media to comment on last night’s AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede match. You can see the posts from the two below, made to Hardy’s Twitter account and Jericho’s Instagram:

– Vickie Guerrero, who was in attendance for Double or Nothing, posted to Twitter to react to the show:

