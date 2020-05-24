wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy Comment on Stadium Stampede Match, Vickie Guerrero Reacts to Double or Nothing
– Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy each posted to social media to comment on last night’s AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede match. You can see the posts from the two below, made to Hardy’s Twitter account and Jericho’s Instagram:
GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if ya think @AEWrestling’s #StadiumStampede is the GREATEST SPECTACLE that you’ve ever witnessed in pro wrestling!
It was a 45 min THRILL-RIDE that will be remembered as a milestone battle to those who genuinely love to be entertained by pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/15Ae6nsx45
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 24, 2020
– Vickie Guerrero, who was in attendance for Double or Nothing, posted to Twitter to react to the show:
Tonight was one amazing night….great matches and everyone put their heart and soul into their matches! I LOVED having a front row view of #aewdoubleornothing #ppv. #ALLIN. #AEDUB. pic.twitter.com/CfzkQs24EQ
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) May 24, 2020
