Chris Jericho Mentions Past Brawls With Brock Lesnar & Goldberg On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho made reference to his past backstage fights with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s show, Jericho touched on his famous altercations with the two while running down American Top Team.

During the segment, Jericho said, “I’ve been getting into skirmishes backstage with MMA guys my whole career. I got into it with a UFC champion beast a few years ago. And a few years before that, I had a shoot fight with an MMA-trained raging Bill backstage. They didn’t kill me; I don’t think you can either.”

Jericho and Jake Hager are set to face the Men of the Year on AEW Rampage in two weeks.