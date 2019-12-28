Chris Jericho Responds to Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Grant Tanahashi AEW Title Shot If He Wins at WK 14

– As previously reported, Hiroshi Tanahashi said in an interview with Tokyo Sport this week that if he wins his match with Chris Jericho at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, then Jericho should give him a shot at the AEW World title. Well, it looks like Jericho has heard Tanahashi’s statement and given him an answer. You can check out the video message Jericho posted on Instagram earlier today below. Jericho stated the following:

“Tanahashi. Or should I say BAKA-hashi? Because what you don’t know is that I speak and read perfect Japanese, and I read what you said about the Tokyo Dome. You said if you can beat me that you would enter the forbidden portal and request a title shot for the AEW Championship. I thought it’s a great idea. So, Le Champion asked the Chairman of the Board, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, if it was okay to grant your request, and he said ‘Yes.’ So, if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW Title. Alright Tanahashi? So, Le Champion, The Painmaker, Chris Jericho is willing to give you a shot at this championship if you can beat me at the Tokyo Dome! You think you can do it? I don’t, but we’ll find out in just a few days. Sayonara.”

Jericho will face Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 14, Night 1 on January 4, 2020. As noted, it will be a non-title match. Now that Tanahashi has expressed interest in wanting an AEW title shot, and Jericho and Tony Khan have technically approved the idea, it remains to be seen if NJPW will approve of the idea as well.