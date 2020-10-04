Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plan For His AEW Match With Mike Tyson

During his latest Saturday Night Special (h/t Fightful), Chris Jericho revealed that he was originally supposed to face Mike Tyson at All Out this year. Jericho and Tyson had a memorable confrontation on AEW Dynamite following Double or Nothing earlier this year, but the angle ultimately was not followed up on.

“Originally, I was supposed to work with [Mike] Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out 2, and we just couldn’t get it done in time. So, the second match I had with Orange was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem but we moved it to the rubber match position.”