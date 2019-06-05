wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Interview Reaches Over 1 Million Views, Jericho ‘Painmaker’ Preview for Dominion, Full Kenny Omega Theme Song Released
– Busted Open Radio has announced that a recent interview with AEW’s Chris Jericho is the first Busted Open video on YouTube to reach over one million views. You can check out that video below.
– Speaking of Chris Jericho, NJPW released a new preview for Jericho’s upcoming IWGP heavyweight title match against Kazuchika Okada. The match is set for NJPW Dominion later this month. You can check out that preview below.
– Little V has released the full AEW theme for Kenny Omega. You can listen to the theme song, “Battle Cry,” in the player below.
