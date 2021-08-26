Chris Jericho & MJF Interviews, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s Dynamite including interviews with Chris Jericho and MJF ahead of their All Out match, plus more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next week from Chicago and airs on TNT:

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans

* FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho in the ring

* Tony Schiavone sits down MJF