Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blondes, Britt Baker Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including Chris Jericho & MJF in a tag match. The company announced on Thursday that Jericho and MJF, the official Inner Circle tag team, will face the Varsity Blondes on next week’s show. In addition, Britt Baker will face Shanna ahead of her match with Thunder Rosa at Beach Break.
The full lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT, is:
* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order
* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blondes
* Britt Baker vs. Shanna
* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
* Cody responds to Shaq
