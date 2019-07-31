wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hypes Big Mystery Partners for AEW on TNT Debut
– As previously reported, Chris Jericho and two mystery tag team partners are set to face The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match for AEW’s weekly TV debut on TNT. Jericho’s tag team partners for the match have not yet been revealed. However, Jericho said that “you’re not gonna believe” who he’s planning to bring in for the match.
Chris Jericho wrote on his Instagram account, “Now THIS is how you make a national television debut….. @mattjackson13, @nickjacksonyb & @kennyomegamanx VS #Jericho & 2 MYSTERY PARTNERS. And trust me…you’re not gonna believe who I’m planning on bringing in! Get your tickets THIS FRIDAY and be a part of history! @aewontnt @allelitewrestling #YoureWelcome” You can see his full message and Instagram post below.
That match is set for AEW on TNT on October 2. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
