Various News: Chris Jericho Has Twitter Exchange With Tetsuya Naito, NJPW Stars Set for ROH War of the Worlds Tour in May 2018

January 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho - Mount Winnipeg

– Chris Jericho recently responded to a tweet by NJPW star Tetsuya Naito, which ended with Jericho saying to Naito,
“I’m gonna kick your f***ing ass.” Jericho recently attacked Naito at New Year Dash in Japan earlier this month.

ROH Wrestling announced new ticket details for the upcoming 2018 War of the Worlds Tour set for May. NJPW wrestlers will be on hand for the four-show tour. Here are the dates and venues:

May 9 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts
May 11 – Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, Ontario
May 12 – Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan
May 13 – The Odeum in Chicago, Illinois

Tickets for the events are set to go on sale on Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 am EST for Ringside members. They will go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 am EST.

