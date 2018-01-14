Various News: Chris Jericho Has Twitter Exchange With Tetsuya Naito, NJPW Stars Set for ROH War of the Worlds Tour in May 2018

– Chris Jericho recently responded to a tweet by NJPW star Tetsuya Naito, which ended with Jericho saying to Naito,

“I’m gonna kick your f***ing ass.” Jericho recently attacked Naito at New Year Dash in Japan earlier this month.

LOS INGOBERNABLES de JAPON Hola amigo(@IAmjericho).

Detrás?

Donde esta?

Rápido por favor.

jajaja pic.twitter.com/7SmDNHpGaU — 内藤哲也 naito tetsuya (@s_d_naito) January 11, 2018

Hola @s_d_naito! Tu hablas esapnol? Muy bien! Entiendes esto?

I’m gonna KICK YOUR FUCKIN ASS…https://t.co/JZE4yNHEqx — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 11, 2018

– ROH Wrestling announced new ticket details for the upcoming 2018 War of the Worlds Tour set for May. NJPW wrestlers will be on hand for the four-show tour. Here are the dates and venues:

May 9 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts

May 11 – Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, Ontario

May 12 – Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan

May 13 – The Odeum in Chicago, Illinois

Tickets for the events are set to go on sale on Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 am EST for Ringside members. They will go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 am EST.