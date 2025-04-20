Chris Jericho Names His Wrestling Mount Rushmore Again, Changes Answer

During an appearance at Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025 (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho named picks for his personal Mount Rushmore in wrestling, a question he has answered in the past. When asked back in 2022, he named Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan. This time, he picked Hart, HBK and Steamboat, but had a different answer for the fourth spot.

He said: “So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling … that’s four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business. I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating. Obviously, I love Bret Hart — I’m not a Bret Hart fanatic like a lot of the guys are, and actually I wish — there was another question that was asked, if you could wrestle anybody, who would you wrestle? I never wrestled Owen Hart — never got to wrestle with him — never got to wrestle with Bret, and I never got to wrestle Macho Man. I fu**ing love Randy Savage. I might put him in there, in that fourth spot as well.“