Chris Jericho Plans to Debut New Finishing Move the ‘Judas Effect’ in AEW

– Chris Jericho released a new video on his Instagram account, showcasing his training for his upcoming match against Kenny Omega, slated for next weekend at AEW Double or Nothing. You can check out his new video below.

The video shows Chris Jericho taking part in some MMA training at Dave Bautista’s gym in Tampa, Florida. Jericho says he’s come up with a new finishing move, which is a spinning elbow strike. He’s calling the move the “Judas Effect,” which he plans to debut exclusively in AEW.

Jericho’s match with Kenny Omega is set for May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.