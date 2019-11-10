Chris Jericho Thinks MJF Is a Probable Candidate for the Inner Circle

– AEW World champion Chris Jericho, Le Champion, was victorious over Cody Rhodes at last night’s AEW Full Gear. Speaking to reporters in a media scrum after the event, Jericho spoke about MJF possibly joining the Inner Circle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). You can check out 411’s full recap of Full Gear RIGHT HERE.

Chris Jericho on MJF being a probable candidate to join the Inner Circle: “There’s always room for as long as they’re as good as all the guys in my Inner Circle. MJF would be a probable candidate, a possible candidate. Whether the events happened tonight or not. So we’re always looking for good members because we’re going to take over, like I said, we’re taking control of AEW.”

Jericho on adding women’s members to the group: “Well, I mean, there’s a lot of great ones. You see Nyla Rose just beat the crap out of everybody. I love Jamie Hayter. We saw her last week for the first or second time. I think she’s tremendous as well. There’s quite a few, Bea Priestley’s a little bit vicious. To become a member of the Inner Circle so severe that we really choose and control, it just happens organically. That’s how we started this group. It was my vision to bring in five killers, the street thugs, ruffians, and if there’s a woman out there who’s just dirty and as mean as Santana and Ortiz, as sexy as Sammy Guevara, it’s not possible, and as tough as Jake Hager, and as genius as Le Champion, then we’ll bring her in.”