wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Debuting New Online Show Winnipeggers This Week

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW

Chris Jericho has announced the debut of a new online show to take place this Thursday. Jericho announced on Instagram that Winnipeggers will debut on Facebook and YouTube at 9 AM ET.

Jericho wrote:

THIS THURSDAY AT 9am EST!! Check out the debut of my hilarious new show #Winnipeggers, featuring my two oldest friends @dave_spivak_project_ & #Rybo on @facebook & @youtube! This week we bust each other’s balls and delve into the ridiculousness of #DavesLetter… ! (graphic by @97abdulmalik)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading