Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Dave Meltzer Tweets on Chris Jericho’s Next NJPW Appearance, Goldberg Warns Fans About Online Scam After Account Hack, and Sami Callihan Tweets Out Giveaway for Madden 19

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris jericho Chris Jericho’s NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer responded to a fan question on Twitter asking when Chris Jericho is likely going to defend the IWGP Intercontinental title in NJPW. Meltzer simply stated that Jericho will show up for an angle at some point before likely defending the title at NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling event in October or the next Tokyo Dome show. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg stated on Twitter this week that his account was hacked. He also warned fans about an account called Ro Funds that appears to be using his image in some type of scam.

– Sami Callihan revealed on Twitter this week that he’s giving away some free copies of Madden 19, courtesy of EA Sports. You can check out his tweet on the giveaway below.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Goldberg, NJPW, Sami Callihan, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading