Chris Jericho Beats Nick Gage at AEW Fight For the Fallen, Next Labor Named
Chris Jericho made it past his latest Labor of Jericho, beating Nick Gage before learning that Juventud Guerrera is next. Tonight’s show saw Jericho defeat Gage in a No Rules match to pass the second Labor on his quest to face MJF.
After the match, which saw Jericho hit Gage with light tubes before connecting with the Judas Effect for the pin, MJF got on the mic and said that Jericho’s next match would be against one of his old rivals in Juvi. You can see clips and pics from the match below:
#Judas just FITS with #ThePainmaker @IAmJericho!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/QlpRT3P2rB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
The Painmaker has returned. Right now on @tntdrama. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/smFXutq15Z
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 29, 2021
Just like he promised, @thekingnickgage is CARVING UP @IAmJericho!
Watch the MAIN EVENT of #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/4vTPovLGgv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
#ThePainmaker puts @thekingnickgage through a pane of glass! This is crazy!
Tune in to the MAIN EVENT #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9X1Y1DBf6K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
Somehow…someway…@IAmJericho WINS!
Tune in to the MAIN EVENT #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5ipTdwPNIL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
The opponent for @IAmJericho's Labour No. 3 next week is one of his greatest rivals – legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) – and Jericho has to win with a move from the top rope!#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/Pkbpyf8piG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
