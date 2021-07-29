Chris Jericho Beats Nick Gage at AEW Fight For the Fallen, Next Labor Named

Chris Jericho made it past his latest Labor of Jericho, beating Nick Gage before learning that Juventud Guerrera is next. Tonight’s show saw Jericho defeat Gage in a No Rules match to pass the second Labor on his quest to face MJF.

After the match, which saw Jericho hit Gage with light tubes before connecting with the Judas Effect for the pin, MJF got on the mic and said that Jericho’s next match would be against one of his old rivals in Juvi. You can see clips and pics from the match below: