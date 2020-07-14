wrestling / News
Chris Jericho, Nightmare Sisters Announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen, Updated Card
AEW has announced that Chris Jericho “has something to say” on AEW Fight for the Fallen this Wednesday night. They also announced that the Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) will be in action.
The updated card for the show is below.
* Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW & FTW Titles
* Cody vs. Sonny Kiss for the AEW TNT Title
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* FTR vs. Lucha Bros
* Chris Jericho has something to say
* Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in action
New announcements for Fight for the Fallen. The Nightmare Sisters @alliewrestling & @thebrandirhodes will be in action, and Le Champion @chrisjerichofozzy has something to say on Wednesday. Watch Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT
