Chris Jericho: ‘NJPW Is Basically Breathing Down The Neck Of The WWE’

– Following his IWGP IC Title win at Dominion, Chris Jericho spoke with the Winnipeg Free Press about how NJPW is growing their popularity and more. Here is what he had to say…

“(NJPW) is a company that’s slowly but surely increasing its worldwide popularity and basically breathing down the neck of the WWE. It’s a Japanese wrestling company, the top stars are Japanese, but there we were, two foreigners, headlining and main eventing the Tokyo Dome. It would be like two Japanese football teams in the Super Bowl. The fact it’s two guys from Winnipeg is a really huge deal.”