Chris Jericho Reveals NJPW Plans That Were Hurt By COVID-19 Pandemic

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about his work in NJPW and plans for matches that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He named Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay and Minoru Suzuki as opponents that were planned. He’d end up wrestling Ospreay at AEW All In earlier this year.

He said: “I had so much momentum with New Japan from 2018 with Kenny [Omega], co-headlined the Tokyo Dome. 2019 with Naito, co-headlined the Tokyo Dome. 2020 with Tanahashi, co-headlined the Tokyo Dome. And then the lockdown came, and everything was kind of shut down. There were plans for two or three other Tokyo Dome matches in that meantime afterward. There were talks of doing Ospreay, which we, of course, have done at Wembley. There were talks with Kota Ibushi, who was our tag team partner for the ‘Like a Dragon’ street fight. And then, of course, Minoru Suzuki.“