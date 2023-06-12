wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Not Interested In Match With Sting, Wishes He Could Have Faced Randy Savage
Chris Jericho has shot down the notion of a potential match with Sting in AEW, saying he isn’t interested. The AEW star has been open in the past about how he’s not interested in making his AEW run a nostalgia tour, and he doubled down in a Q&A on Twitter.
Jericho was asked about facing Sting and said, “It’ll never happen. Not interested.” He also mentioned that Randy Savage would have been a dream match for him, saying that he wished he could have worked with Savage who was “One of my heroes for sure.”
It’ll never happen. Not interested. https://t.co/EOLH7zH1IY
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 12, 2023
Man I wish I would’ve gotten to work with Randy. One of my heroes for sure. https://t.co/11PdVIhbOa
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2023
