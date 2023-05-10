Chris Jericho Says Not Working With Bret Hart & Randy Savage Is One Of His Biggest Regrets

Chris Jericho never got a chance to compete against Bret Hart or Randy Savage, and he recently named that as one of his biggest regrets. Jericho did a watchalong of the November 28th, 1987 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho and used a match between the two as a chance to talk about them. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Hart vs. Savage match: “What a f**ing talent. That’s one of my biggest regrets — I never got to work with Bret or Savage, even though I was in WCW with both of them!”

On why6 he never wrestled either man: “I was never allowed to get booked with those guys. It was so stupid…. [Years later, Savage] was like, ‘Yeah, I wish I had a chance to work with you.’ I’m like, ‘Then why didn’t you request it?'”