Chris Jericho Notes That AEW Is the Best Wrestling Company for Fans & Performers, Other AEW Stars Comment on NXT Releases

– AEW star Chris Jericho noted last night via Twitter that AEW is currently the “best pro wrestling company” going in the world today, and he also remarked that it’s the best for both fans and performers. It appears Jericho might’ve posted that tweet in reaction to this week’s latest round of WWE NXT releases.

Regardless, Chris Jericho tweeted last night, “I think now more than ever it’s obvious, – @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans …and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now!”

Additionally, AEW’s Santana of The Inner Circle wrote, “It’s going to be a real interesting year, to say the least. Here we go…” Also, Joey Janela tweeted, “Absolutely embarrassing…” You can view their tweets below:

I think now more than ever it’s obvious, – @AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans …and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 7, 2021

It’s going to be a real interesting year, to say the least. Here we go… — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 7, 2021