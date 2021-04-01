Chris Jericho Offering Free Virtual Lessons With Lance Storm For Five Wrestlers

Back in November, it was reported that Lance Storm was preparing a virtual Storm Wrestling Academy in which he would critique matches sent to him by wrestlers. Normally, that would cost $125 for a Zoom call package, in which he’d watch the match and send notes back. However, Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that he would be giving away virtual coaching sessions to five wrestlers.

He wrote: “Im offering FIVE @LanceStorm Virtual Coaching Sessions to FIVE wrestlers worldwide. If u want to have Lance analyze one of your matches & give u tips on how to get better, send me a tweet explaining why U deserve this chance & how it will benefit ur career! Hashtag #JerichoAward”

Storm replied: “Jericho with a great offer #JerichoAward.”