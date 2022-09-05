Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.

On what he said at the backstage talent meeting: “The specifics don’t need to be discussed even though you can read them online, and that was one of the things that was discussed, don’t leak shit that’s supposed to be private between us, but my message is to remind people of how special AEW is and don’t take that for granted. Swearing and that sort of thing. All it takes is for the wrong guy to see somebody say ‘pussy’ or whatever it is and they’re going to go, ‘done.’ It happens, we know this, so I always want to remind guys, please don’t ruin or potentially ruin this amazing world that we’ve created.”

On how going into business for yourself was unacceptable under Vince McMahon: “We don’t [want people to go into business for themselves], and where I came from, working for Vince for 20 years, that was unacceptable, that would never happen, and I’m just trying to let people know that we’re getting to the point now where these types of things are unacceptable as well, and we will start doing things that Tony would do in the NFL or with Fulton, we are a pro-sports multi-million dollar company with a huge television contract with another huge television contract coming up soon, so lot of guys don’t have that experience and don’t realize how special this is.”