Chris Jericho on AEW Not Taking the Intelligence of Fans for Granted

– The Zaslow Show recently interviewed AEW star Chris Jericho, who discussed his deathmatch with Nick Gage on AEW Dynamite and why it made sense, along with AEW’s storytelling. Below is an excerpt from Chris Jericho (via Fightful):

“Anybody that knows anything about the way that I am and the stories that I tell, of course I would do (a deathmatch). It fit exactly what we were telling. A lot of people were like, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ My response was, ‘Of course I had to do it. It was what was best for the show and storyline.’ That’s another thing we take great pride in AEW is that we tell concise and detailed and well-written stories with not a lot of plot holes. We don’t take the intelligence of our fans for granted. We want to tell stories the way the Marvel Universe would or Walking Dead where you watch the show and you’re rewarded for something that happened in episode one when you see it in episode ten. That’s what our mindset is and one of the reasons why the deathmatch with Nick Gage was such a surprise but also such a huge success because it fit the story we were telling. It wasn’t just a stunt or something for no reason. It really fit and showed a lot of depth in that story we were telling.”