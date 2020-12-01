Chris Jericho on AEW vs. NXT Ratings: ‘It’s All About the Demo Daddy’

– AEW star Chris Jericho, the self-proclaimed Demo God, has once again weighed in on the latest AEW and NXT ratings battle. As previously reported, the ratings for last week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT were released yesterday with NXT having a slight edge over Dynamite in terms of viewership with 712,000 viewers for NXT versus 710,000 for Dynamite.

However, Dynamite still came out ahead in the key demo ratings with 0.26 in the P18-49 demographic. NXT finished with a 0.2 rating in the same key demo. Dynamite took a sizable hit with the Thanksgiving Eve episode. The viewership was down 16 percent from Nov. 18, and the ratings in the key demo dropped 30 percent. Meanwhile, NXT managed a 43 percent increase in ratings and a 12 percent increase in viewership compared to the numbers for the Nov. 18 broadcast.

Chris Jericho unsurprisingly noted AEW maintaining the ratings lead in the key demo as he often has in the past, writing, “It’s all about the Demo daddy. #wewinagain.” You can view his tweet below.

Dynamite ranked No. 7 in the Cable Top 150 rankings last week. Meanwhile, NXT came in at No. 25.