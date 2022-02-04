Chris Jericho On His Appearance on Fast Foodies, Favorite Food Road Stories

Chris Jericho is set to appear on this week’s Fast Foodies on truTV, and he recently discussed his appearance and some of his favorite food-related road stories. Jericho spoke with ComicBook.com and you can see some highlights below:

On his appearance eon the show: “At the time [when I was asked to do the show], I was really going through a Cracker Barrel phase where I was eating breakfast there pretty much on a weekly basis. And I always have what’s called Mama’s Pancake Breakfast, which is the Cracker Barrel pancakes, which if you know, you know. They’re amazing. And then I would combine that with some fried apples on top of it and then the scrambled eggs and then the turkey sausage. So that’s kind of what they had to start with and then make their own interpretations of those flavors and foods.”

On his favorite restaurant/fast food road stories: “When you’re on the road it’s not easy to eat right, especially when you are physically fit. And in wrestling, and even in music too, with Fozzy, you have to be in great shape because you’re putting on a show. Maybe even more so with Fozzy. You got a 90 minute set of running and jumping and singing and you got to really be in it. And in wrestling, 20 minutes, 30 minutes of high-impact physicality. So fast food when you’re a kid it’s the treat of all treats. When you grow up, you realize it really is … especially as an athlete, it really is just kind of empty carbs and the taste is fine and it fills your stomach, but it really doesn’t give you any nutrients or energy or any of those things.

“So I think that you have to kind of really be cognizant of that and cognizant of what you’re eating. And you’re not just talking about fast food in the [United] States. It’s fast food in Mexico, where I spent a lot of time, or in Japan. And all of those things, they have their different versions of it, and you feel the same no matter what it is that you eat. And sometimes you get more than what you bargained for.

“I remember one time Dr. Luther from AEW and I were in Japan, probably about ’95, and we went to KFC. …And Luther, his name is Lenny, showed me his wing and he goes, “Does this look right?” And in the back of the wing, there was a brain. It was kind of a mutated chicken or something that had a brain in its wing. And we were like, “I don’t think that’s part of the meal.” So we took it back up to the front and showed them. And in classic Japanese tradition, all five of the workers came and they debated it, just trying to figure out what was going on. And they decided that they would give us a new piece of chicken. But the point was, it was like, I don’t think I really want chicken anymore.”