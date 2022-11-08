Chris Jericho On Calling Out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite: ‘It’s a Win For Everyone’

Chris Jericho called out Lamar Jackson who was in the crowd at last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the call-out in a new interview. Jericho spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap and talked about the call-out and the reasoning behind it. You can check out some highlights below:

On the difference between himself and his on-screen persona: “Well I mean, it’s show business, right? So I was out there you know, playing a character. Now, the character is me, but I’m talking to you on a telephone from like 4,000 miles away. If we were in front of 10,000 people at the Kia Forum, or in Baltimore at the arena and Lamar Jackson’s there, it’s a whole different ball of wax.”

On calling out Lamar Alexander: “The thing about Lamar Jackson which is great is like, I know football but I don’t live in Baltimore so I’m not very familiar with the Ravens. And Lamar was there earlier, and asked to take a picture with me. He’s a big fan of wrestling, a big fan of Chris Jericho. So when I saw him in the crowd, I was like, ‘Oh, this is great! We’re friends now, we took a picture together. I can say this and he’ll get a little laugh out of it. But no one else knows that we just spent 10 minutes prior.’ They think, ‘Oh, Jericho’s just, he’s gonna call out Lamar Jackson.’ And what it does is get tons of mainstream publicity for AEW, tons of mainstream publicity for Lamar Jackson, everybody wins.”

