Chris Jericho on CM Punk, Says AEW Will Survive ‘With Or Without Him’

– During a recent appearance on The Mark Madden Show, AEW star Chris Jericho commented on CM Punk. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list. You don’t have to be best friends to co-exist. To me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We’ll see what happens.”

CM Punk’s current AEW status is up in the air at the moment stemming from a backstage incident that took place following AEW All Out 2022 in September. CM Punk has been out of action after suffering a torn triceps injury at the event.