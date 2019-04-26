Chris Jericho on Dean Ambrose In AEW: ‘Only Dean Knows What Dean Wants’

In an interview with The Express, Chris Jericho spoke about the possibility of Dean Ambrose joining the AEW roster now that he is no longer working for WWE, and said he has not been in contact with him. Here are highlights:

On if Dean Ambrose would fit in with AEW: “Same way he did in WWE. He’s a star, he’s a great performer, he’s a great character. I think he would mix right in with those guys. When you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re in a top level.”

On if he’s contacted him about signing with AEW: “I have not [contacted Ambrose]. Only Dean knows what Dean wants. It’s a grind, and not just the physical aspect of it but there’s a mental standpoint. It’s hard to work matches sometimes four days a week, five days a week. Sometimes you need a break from the business. I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome.”