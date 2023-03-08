Chris Jericho On His Goal of Making New Stars in AEW

Chris Jericho’s goal in AEW since it started has been to make new stars, and he recently discussed his work in that capacity. Jericho has worked with a variety of rising stars in the company including MJF, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy and others, with the intent of elevating them to star status. He recently spoke with In The Kliq and talked about his work, noting that it’s been his goal from the first day.

“So my #1 mission from day one when we started AEW was to to do my best to make new stars,” Jericho said. “Because at first I think the company was on my back. And I knew like, you’ve only got about a month or two. It can’t always be Chris Jericho. We need to make as many — and think about this. Cody Rhodes right out of the gate, like he was not the Cody he is now. Mox was still Dean Ambrose. Nobody knew Kenny Omega. Nobody knew the Bucks, Darby Allen, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager when he came back. All those guys, in the first three months I worked with. We had a short window of time to make as many stars as we could.”

He continued, “So that’s always been my goal. And Ricky Starks is another guy, like people love him. All he needed was a story. He needed to be on TV featured every week. And that’s kind of what we’ve done… it’s all about making as many guys as you can main event-level talent, right? And it’s not easy to do. The guy’s gotta do most of the work. I can help though, and that’s kind of what I’ve been doing. And all of my

stories have been revolving [that].”

Jericho faced Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution, with Starks coming out on top.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit In The Kliq with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.