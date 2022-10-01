Chris Jericho On His Favorite Match in AEW So Far, How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton

Chris Jericho has a lot of matches he’s loved from his time in AEW so far, and he recently weighed in on which is his favorite to date. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho talked about his favorite matches and ran down some that he’s really loved in the company before settling on two. He also shared his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, why Kingston reminds him of Randy Orton and more as you can see in the highlights below:

On his favorite match that he’s had in AEW: “There’s so many of them, because I go through — like, the first Mox[ley] match I had was great but the second was an all-timer. The first Eddie Kingston was an all-timer. The Forbidden Door one is so funny, because we walked in there, into the room. Never had a match with Shota [Umino], never had a match with — for whatever reason, we put that together so quickly. And I remember, I was just on a roll like ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom.’

“And with Suzuki, like there’s very few guys that have been in the business longer than I, but Suzuki’s one of them. So I have to deter to what he wants to do. That’s how it works, he’s the veteran. And who knows his style better than he does? ‘What do you think of this ‘Suzuki-san?” That match was so f**king great. And followed right after Anarchy in the Arena, which went right into Blood & Guts, which went right into — I mean, the match I had with Wheeler Yuta was a great one. The Orange Cassidy first match we had was really good. There’s been so many of them. But if I had to pick one, it would have to be Eddie Kingston this year or Moxley this year.”

On Kingston: “Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton, and I’ll tell you the reason why. Polar opposites in image and gimmick, but neither one of them quite realized how good they are. They kind of think it’s funny to downplay themselves. But they’re both so good. And Eddie doesn’t quite get it yet. And when he does, he’s gonna be a World Champion. Not that he doesn’t now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away, because he realizes just how good he is. So yeah, I’m a big fan of Eddie Kingston.”

