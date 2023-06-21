Chris Jericho On His Original Idea For Recent AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about his original idea for himself and Kenny Omega at a recent AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. Jericho wanted a singles match between the two in their hometown. Instead, Dynamite had a three-team trios title match, with Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia vs. The Elite vs. The House of Black. That episode aired on March 15.

He said: “We went to Winnipeg, Manitoba, I pitched Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Couldn’t get the match, you know why? Trios. Me, Danny, and Sammy had to beat his stupid ass, but still. No singles match, ‘Kenny is in a trio.’ What are you talking about? This is Kenny Omega.“