Chris Jericho On His Match With Eddie Kingston At AEW Revolution, Cody Rhodes Leaving Company

Chris Jericho is facing Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution, and he recently weighed in on Kingston, the match, Cody Rhodes’ AEW exit and more. Jericho spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso promoting Sunday’s PPV and you can see some highlights below:

On the intensity of his face-off with Kingston last week: “That’s the reason why I wanted to get involved with Eddie Kingston in the first place. There’s a lot to unpack with Eddie. He’s not just the clichéd wrestler, and he hasn’t been since the start of his career. That’s probably why it took him so long to get to the big leagues. He’s very real. That probably hurt him a lot in this business with so many thin-skinned people, especially ones on top. In AEW, he doesn’t have that issue. I expected it to be intense, I anticipated it, and that’s one of the reasons why I booked the segment. I wanted to see what he had, face-to-face, in a promo. Eddie did a great job. I think it added a lot of intensity to the issue we have with each other, and it explained a lot of things. Most importantly, it got a lot of people interested to see us fight at the pay-per-view on Sunday.”

On what a win against him would mean for Kingston: “Title matches are important, but there are certain matches that mean just as much as winning a title. I’ve said that Eddie Kingston doesn’t believe in himself enough to win the big one. Every match he’s had—Moxley, Punk, Miro—they’re all great matches, but he lost them all. I don’t think he should have lost them all. I’m trying to help Eddie Kingston get over this fear of success by giving him another opportunity to beat that. And I know a lot of people might not like to hear it, but beating Chris Jericho is bigger than beating Miro; it’s bigger than beating Jon Moxley and it’s bigger than beating CM Punk. I think Eddie Kingston can do it, but his lack of self-confidence is a killer. I don’t think he believes he can do it. He’s already made his mark in AEW. People love every time he’s on the mike. But if you want people to take you seriously, you have to win some of these big matches.

“I just don’t know if he’s playing Eddie Kingston, or if he really is Eddie Kingston. There’s a big difference. So we’ll see if he can win the big one. Eddie acts cool and like he doesn’t give a s— about anything, but watch the promo segment back. When I said he doesn’t believe he can win the big one, look at his face. The great Eddie Kingston, the loudmouth from New York, had nothing to say. Maybe he believes I’m right.”

On Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “Is it surprising at first? Sure. But it’s wrestling, man. It happens all the time. The only reason why this was such a big one is because it’s the first AEW guy who left, and obviously Cody had a huge part in this company. But now there’s Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Keith Lee with us. The more of those guys we bring in, the less spotlight is necessary to be shown on Cody Rhodes. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he left. I really don’t know. No one knows except for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t happy in AEW, so he’s going to WWE, or be a stay-at-home dad, or do TV shows or whatever it is he’ll do.

“I honestly think, in a few years, he’ll look back and think, “I had it pretty good in AEW. Maybe I should have stuck around.” But you can’t think that way. Guys come and go all the time. That’s the business. Look at WWE—Hulk Hogan left, Bret Hart left, Steve Austin left, The Rock left, John Cena left, Shawn Michaels left. It’s Saturday Night Live. Adam Sandler left. Eddie Murphy left. Will Ferrell left. What do we do? You build new stars and move forward. Good luck to Cody, and good luck to us. That’s the nature of the beast.”

On what he wants Kingston to prove to him at Revolution: “I don’t want excuses or sob stories. I just want him to be Eddie Kingston, man. If he does that, he has a chance to beat me. I’m not unbeatable. F**k, Santana beat me last week. Scorpio Sky beat me a couple times. Beating Chris Jericho isn’t like beating Bill Goldberg in 1998 or The Undertaker in one of his first 20 WrestleManias. You can beat me, but you’ve got to be really f**king good to do it. So Eddie Kingston, this is your chance. How f**king good are you? We’ll find out on Sunday.”