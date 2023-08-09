Chris Jericho Comments On Match With Roderick Strong, Talks Stairwell Fight

Chris Jericho battled Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match back in May, and Jericho recently shared his thoughts about the match. The AEW star spoke about the bout on this week’s Talk is Jericho where he broke down some of his favorite matches of his run in AEW. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

“That stairwell was perfect. I was like we can fight in the stairwell and we can fight right on that ledge. I sat there almost like a cinematographer because we walked around, Roddy and I, and then our camera guys. I was like, ‘Get the shot from here, and it’ll look like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader fighting in the Death Star’ when they had the duel with the lightsabers and all that sort of stuff, and that looked great.”

“Man, great guy, and great wrestler, oh my gosh we had such a cool match. This concourse, it couldn’t have been better, you never know what you’re going to get until you show up at the arena, and as soon as we walked in you just start walking around. You can’t really call or think of any spots at home for the match because you don’t know what you’re going to have as far as the layout of the building.”