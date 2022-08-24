Chris Jericho On Possible Return To WWE, Implies WWE Wants Him Back

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chris Jericho about possible matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in WWE, which Jericho reacted to.

He said: “They’ve already happened….multiple times.”

Not only have both matches happened, but he’s wrestled them both at Wrestlemania.

That led to a fan asking about a faction with Jericho, Owens and Sami Zayn. That’s when it gets interesting, as Jericho’s tweet seemed to imply WWE wanted him back. He included a reference to contract tampering. As previously reported, WWE allegedly contacted an AEW talent under a full-time contract about a possible return.

Jericho wrote: “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”