Chris Jericho Weighs In On the Value Of ROH, Potential TV Deal

Chris Jericho recently shared his thoughts on why ROH has is important for wrestling and a potential TV deal for the company. The ROH World Champion spoke about the company during his conversation with Gabby LaSpiso on Gabby AF, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the value of ROH: “We have such a big roster that it’s good that Ring of Honor exists to give some people, like you mentioned Athena, or right now Dustin [Rhodes] and Sammy [Guevara] or The Righteous, or Billie Starkz, Red Velvet, they don’t get a chance to be featured a lot on Dynamite so put them on Ring of Honor so they’re getting the exposure. Slowly but surely they’re getting the reps which you need, slowly but surely.”

On a possible TV deal for the company: “There’s a lot of talk and a lot of movement in Ring of Honor getting its own television show, which I think has always been the goal ever since Tony [Khan] acquired the company, and that’s another reason why this is such a great forum for Ring of Honor.”