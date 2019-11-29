Chris Jericho On Which AEW Stars He’s Hoping to Work With, Teases Big Plans For Jurassic Express & Dark Order

– Speaking with Kevin Kellam of WrestleZone.com and WKQX, Chris Jericho discussed AEW’s new stars that he’s looking forward to working with. You can see highlights from the discussion and the video below:

On which new stars he’s looking forward to working with in AEW: “There’s quite a few. I mean, Darby Allin was one of those guys from the start. Look where he’s at now since the beginning. Scorpio Sky is another one, tonight we’re really going to make him a star. I think Jungle Boy — my teenage daughters don’t care about wrestling, but they love Jungle Boy. Because he’s something that wrestling is missing, which is a heartthrob for the teenage girls, like a Jonas brother, one of those types of guys who the girls love. Sex appeal. I like that idea. So he’s a guy, I think Luchasaurus is going to be a big star for us. I think Jake Hager when he starts wrestling for us is going to be somebody that’s hard to deal with in the ring. Pentagon, Fenix. Those guys are a tag team and could easily be singles superstars. Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson as well. And there’s a lot of guys coming up that haven’t really had a chance to show off who they can be yet because we’ve only been doing this for nine weeks.”

On plans for Jurassic Express and Dark Order going forward: “We’re just now starting to figure out who the Jurassic Express is after Lucha got hurt. Those guys will be big stars as soon as we start working on them. Dark Order’s another one. You know way more about them now than you did two or three weeks ago. So, everyone, that’s complaining just quiet down. Enjoy the show for what we give you, and we promise that ever we’ll get their fair share to get over and to have great personalities. Because that’s the only way the show can grow and continue to be the hottest program in wrestling.”

