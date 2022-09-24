Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent

Chris Jericho is still a top star in AEW at the age of 51, and he recently spoke about competing at his age and more. During his interview with GQ, Jericho addressed his health status and “reinventing” himself so he could continue to compete at a star level in the company. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On bringing back ‘Lionheart’ Chris Jericho: “It was never based around [feeling young again], but the point is it works. Tony Khan, my boss, was the most impressed of all. He even came up with the idea of me talking about the Fountain of Youth [on Dynamite recently]. Listen, I don’t have a problem being known as this king of reinvention, but I put my money where my mouth is. I did reinvent my whole body. Look at Tom Brady, for example, at 45, still being the best. At 51, am I the best? No, but some nights I am. And I’m one of the best every night.”

On criticism of him being at the top of the card at 51: “I always say that when I lose a match, [people think] it’s the best match. When I win a match, suddenly it’s 51-year-old Jericho holding down the young guys. And, you know, I don’t mind. I’m 51, I’m not ashamed of it. I’ve had 32 great years. But fuck, man, if I can reinvent myself and maybe have four or five more years wrestling at the highest of levels, why not do it? I don’t have a problem with age, but I do have a problem when you give up. I just saw the Stones in London in July, and Mick Jagger still looks like Mick Jagger. He’s almost 80, but he sings great, he looks great, he moves great. You can still go to a Stones show and feel like you saw the Stones. Obviously I won’t be wrestling when I’m 80, but I never thought I’d be wrestling when I was 51, either—especially at this level. So it’s a real reinvention, not just from a gimmick standpoint, but from a lifestyle standpoint.”