Chris Jericho Would Be Open To Doing Broadway If Asked

In an interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho said that he would be open to taking part in a Broadway show if he were ever offered the job. Jericho is no stranger to singing, as he has his own band and performed on the Masked Singer. He also took part in a Broadway-esque segment in AEW, the infamous Le Dinner Debonair with MJF.

He said: “I never, ever put myself in a box for anything that I do. I’m an entertainer. If I said I wanted to play center for the L.A. Kings, it’s probably not going to happen. But if I say I want to do Broadway, why not? I can act, I can sing. I understand what it’s like to be in front of a crowd. Anything that’s in that world for me, I’m open to it. I could get an offer to do Broadway tomorrow and if it came my way, I would seriously consider it. I never thought I’d get an offer to play an ex-rock star father who is now a horse breeding farmer.“