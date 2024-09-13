wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Is Open To More Matches Against Mistico After CMLL 91 Aniversario
Chris Jericho believes there is potential for more matches with Mistico after tonight’s CMLL 91 Aniversario. Jericho returns to CMLL to face Mistico at the show, and in a pre-show press conference he was asked about a possible Hair vs. Mask against his rival.
“Once again, I think the interest for this match has been massive,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “This show’s been sold-out for a month. So there’s no reason why we can’t do more matches together.”
Jericho continued, “Of course, he says he’s down for it, but after tonight, when I beat the living hell out of him and leave all of his fans crying, he might change his mind. So maybe we should get through tonight first, see how he feels when he’s in the hospital, and maybe he might change his mind.”
