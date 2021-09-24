wrestling / News
Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Set To Team For First Time Ever On Jericho Cruise
September 24, 2021
Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy are set to team up for the first time ever when they square off with Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs on the Jericho Cruise. The cruise will take place from October 21 through October 25.
Here’s the official release from the Jericho Cruise website:
Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy are teaming up for the FIRST TIME EVER in this Triple Whammy exclusive as they take on Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in the Pool Deck Wrestling Ring! You do NOT want to miss it!
Additionally, it was also announced that Aubrey Edwards, Dasha Gonzalez, Peter Avalon, and Cesar Bononi would be joining the Jericho Cruise lineup.
