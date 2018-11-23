Chris Jericho On the Origins and Future Plans For Cruise, Talks Fozzy Tour

– Chris Jericho spoke with Global News for a new interview discussing his Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, Fozzy’s upcoming Canadian tour and more.

On his Canadian Fozzy tour starting next week: “It’s gonna be a blast man. It’s the last leg of the Judas Rising tour. It’s our first time playing a full tour in Canada since 2013. We’ve been touring for the last 18 months and there’s a lot of cool things that have happened since we started, there’s a hell of a lot of momentum. It’s exciting to end this off in my home country of Canada.”

On performing in Canada: “Obviously the big gig for me is Winnipeg, because that’s the hometown show. It’ll be special just to go home. But anytime you can play a show is exciting in general and I think the fact that we’re playing Canada after so long, it’s extra special to us no matter the town. We’re hitting some amazing and beautiful cities. They’re all gonna be great.”

On the band going out on tour with Iron Maiden next year: “It’s one of those things that came completely out of the blue. I woke up to an email asking if we’d be available next September for a show in L.A. and six hours later, here we are, booked for a show with Iron Maiden. [Laughs] When you get an email from those guys, you don’t even think, you just say ‘Yep, we’re available.'”

On recording the band’s most recent album, Judas: “We wanted to do a record that was like Def Leppard’s Hysteria or Guns n’ Roses’ Appetite [for Destruction]. Just an album that you could put out six or seven singles if need be. We focused on the songwriting aspect more than ever, not worrying about if the song has a guitar solo or how long it was. We did what was best for each song and for the album as a collective piece. One of the best things that we did was hiring our producer, Johnny Andrews. To us, he was our Bob Rock or Mutt Lange. He’s someone who knew the band, liked the band and felt that we didn’t like to harness the power of our records in our live show. Johnny was very involved and right away we decided that he makes all the decisions. Whatever he says, goes. That eliminated any kind of debates between the band during the recording. It was hard to give up that power at first. At first you think, ‘Who the hell does this guy think he is?’ But then you realize he has a vision and it makes it really easy to fall in line. Johnny actually wrote the lyrics for the title track.”

On his Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise: “Well we played the KISS Kruise back in 2015 and it was such a great experience. Not just as a musician and a performer but as a fan and a vacationer as well. So I automatically started thinking to myself, ‘I can do this.’ What is Chris Jericho known for? Wrestling and rock n’ roll. So I thought ‘Why don’t we just do it?’ The idea was to have live matches on the ship, great rock n’ roll bands, comedians and even do a few Talk Is Jericho podcasts. That’s what we worked on, essentially. We had a team of engineers come on board the ship and we made sure that the ring was secure on deck in the best possible way, because it’d never been done before and no one had experienced this. It took three years to get it going and we sold out the very first one. We’re already working on announcing a date for the second one since it was such a success.”

On if there’s anyone he has wanted to talk to on Talk Is Jericho that he hasn’t yet: “I think I’ve had 20 Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, A-list actors and everything in between, but if you really want to know who the dream guest is, it would be Paul McCartney for sure. He has done a podcast before, so maybe there’s a chance, that’d be huge. But to me, it’s always just anybody that’s interesting. I’d love to have Ozzy [Osbourne] on for a while too. I know all these guys are used to formal interviews and they get sick of them, but I don’t do it like that, I like to have conversations and I think they’d appreciate that too. I’ve had so many people who have done hundreds of thousands of interviews and after Talk Is Jericho, they go ‘That was one of the best interviews I’ve ever done,’ and they always wanna come back and do it again.”